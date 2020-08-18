Concord Township man charged with murder after killing housemate, calling police on himself

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - 49-year-old Emanuel Irby III shot and killed his housemate in a Saturday night murder in Concord Township, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Larry Harpster said deputies were sent to the 10200 block of Pinecrest Road for a shooting at 8:04 p.m. Saturday.
The 911 call came from Irby himself. Irby lives in the home and told police he just shot another man who lives with him.
When deputies arrived, they found the caller in the driveway and 36-year-old William Callem laying on the floor inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Harpster said.
Lt. Harpster said Callem died.
Irby was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court Monday on one count of murder.
His bond is set at $2 million.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 25.
