East Cleveland City Council members calling for police oversight within department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland city council-members upset over reports of abuse of power and other incidents involving the department.
This stems from a recent opinion piece in the Cleveland Plain Dealer over East Cleveland Police’s alleged or proven record of police brutality to a myriad of other issues.
Now city leaders and residents want something done to change the system.
It was a passionate plea from city officials in East Cleveland over the reputation of law enforcement. “There must be accountability for our police!” “Nobody should be scared of the police department or police..period.”
Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy says accountability of these actions begins at the top. “I do want the mayor to really step up and help us out here. That’s his department, but we as city council only can do so much,” says Councilwoman Gowdy.
A report last week in the Cleveland Plain Dealer cited numerous incidents of sexual misconduct, illegal search and seizure and high-speed chases, just to name a few. And based on those incidents, the question was raised on whether East Cleveland should have a Consent Decree. Councilman at large, Nathaniel Martin. “It has no teeth! It has no moxie! So we have to solve that here. I’m not worried about a Consent Decree! It’s about us working together.” says Councilman at-large Martin.
Community Activist, Justyn Anderson says change also has to happen, internally. “The only way to identify who these officers are, is if the good officers, report the bad officers. And I believe that’s the only way were going to get down to the bottom of this.”
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner responded to this story with a statement saying, quote: ”I am taking steps to bring the East Cleveland Police Department into transparency with the public and council. I believe we have already displayed our ability to self-police with the independent investigations that we have initiated when we see something beyond ethical bounds.”
Councilman at-large Nathaniel Martin said, “They have to do it the right way. If they do it the right way, for the most part, they get the right result.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.