East Cleveland City Council members calling for police oversight within department

A report last week in the Cleveland Plain Dealer cited numerous incidents of sexual misconduct, illegal search and seizure and high-speed chases, just to name a few. And based on those incidents, the question was raised on whether East Cleveland should have a Consent Decree. Councilman at large, Nathaniel Martin. “It has no teeth! It has no moxie! So we have to solve that here. I’m not worried about a Consent Decree! It’s about us working together.” says Councilman at-large Martin.