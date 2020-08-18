Fall sports still in question for many districts, but legendary Cleveland coach laments loss of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make his announcement on fall sports on Tuesday afternoon while some local districts, like Parma, Fairview Park, Lakewood, and North Olmsted, have petitioned the OHSAA to move fall sports to the spring.
In Cleveland, the school district has already canceled sports while classes go virtual for the first nine weeks of the school year.
“I’m really scared because I don’t know what’s happening because we use sports and education to keep people focused, so it goes hand-in-hand,” says Glenville football coach Ted Ginn Sr. “So, it’s almost like trying to bake a cake without some of the ingredients, so the cake won’t rise so I’m scared.”
Ginn has coached at his alma mater since the 1970s, becoming head coach in 1997 and experiencing unprecedented success, playing for a state championship in 2009. He founded Ginn Academy in 2007, an all-boys public high school, and now he worries about not playing football this fall.
“Who’s fighting for the kids in the city of Cleveland?,” Ginn asks. ”Our kids need the same attention as everybody else’s kids.”
He uses sports to keep students engaged and out of trouble, getting them out of high school and into college. Now, he’s worried about the effects to the district.
“You’re going to lose kids out of your schools, you’re going to lose kids out of your district because people are coming at your kids because kids want to play sports,” Ginn says. “If I was in charge, I’d be the last person to cancel sports.”
Ginn has coached NFL players like Heisman Trophy-winner Troy Smith and his son, Ted Ginn, Jr., currently with the Chicago Bears.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.