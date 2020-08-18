FBI: Northern Ohio priest arrested for sex trafficking a minor, other crimes dating back to the 1990s

FINDLAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI arrested a practicing priest from a northern Ohio church for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking a minor and an adult by force.
Michael Zacharias, a priest at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay, was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday morning by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the FBI.
The 53-year-old has been charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion.
According to the federal complaint, Zacharias has been engaging in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990s.
The FBI is asking anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by Zacharias or might have been “groomed” by the priest for future sexual purposes to discreetly come forward by calling federal investigators at 216-622-6842.
This is a developing story.
