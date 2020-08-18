Fiery Summit County crash kills 25-year-old Barberton man

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol confirmed 25-year-old Savankumar Nareshbhai Patel of Barberton was killed in a fiery crash in New Franklin at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
Staff Lt. Antonio Matos said Patel was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt east on SR 619 near Mile Post 4 when he went off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign, hit a tree, overturned, and caught on fire.
The Summit County Coroner pronounced Patel dead at the scene, according to Staff Lt. Matos.
The Highway Patrol said investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and Patel was not wearing his seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
