39 new deaths, an additional 861 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours
By Chris Anderson | August 18, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 1:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,871 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 109,923 cases reported statewide.

Gov. DeWine shares guidance on school sports

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to speak on Tuesday to provide guidance and requirements in order for high school sports and extracurricular activities to move forward safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional 5,818 cases and 279 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,436 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,805 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

