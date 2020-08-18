Gunmen on the loose after 2 separate murders in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were killed in separate shootings Monday evening.
Akron police said the 18-year-old, whose name is not being released, was shot in the area of Talbot And McKinley Avenues around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, the victim was found dead inside a silver Nissan.
Witnesses told officers the unknown gunman shot the victim multiple times, before driving away in an older model vehicle, possibly a four-door Ford Focus or Fusion.
Several nearby houses were also struck by gunfire, police said.
According to officers, the 37-year-old man was found shot in the chest near a Jeep in the area of Dover and Bellevue Avenues around 10 p.m.
The victim, whose name is also not being released, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said after the shooting, the suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle.
Officers are asking anyone with information on either of the murders to call them at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
