Indians manager Terry Francona missing Pirates series due to ‘scheduled procedure'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will be missing the Pittsburgh series due to a “scheduled procedure.”
Team GM Mike Chernoff made the announcement over Tuesday afternoon’s Zoom call.
Sandy Alomar Jr. will manage the Tribe against the Pirates in Francona’s place.
Francona already missed eight games this season because of a gastrointestinal issue that bothered him since spring training in Arizona.
The club did not confirm if this “scheduled procedure” has any relation to those gastrointestinal issues.
