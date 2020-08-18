Kasich endorses Biden, urges ‘a better way forward’ in DNC speech

(WOIO) - Republican and former two-term Ohio governor John Kasich encouraged people on both sides of the aisle to vote for Joe Biden in a speech shown during the Democratic National Convention last night.
“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said in his speech.
In the speech shown during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Kasich spoke from a spot in the middle of two diverging paths.
He called presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “a man of faith” and “a unifier” while acknowledging that there are areas where him and Biden disagree.
Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders were also among those who spoke during the first night of the Democratic Convention.
The event, which was supposed to be held in Milwaukee, is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This Sunday, Kasich told CNN “it’s OK to take off a partisan hat if you think it’s for the good of the country.”
Kasich has faced backlash from some Republican leaders for his support of Biden.
Chris Christie called Kasich a “backstabber” and President Trump tweeted that Kasich was “just another loser.”
Kasich served eight years as the Republican governor of Ohio and ran for president on the Republican ticket in 2016.
The Democratic National Convention continues tonight.
