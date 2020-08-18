Man wanted for attempted murder on the Towpath Trail

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police have active warrants out for attempted murder for Timothy E. Sargent, 41, as he is the suspect in connection in shooting a 29-year-old man multiple times along the Towpath Trail.
Sargent has active warrants out for other charges, which include felonious assault, and weapons under disability in connection to this incident. He is described as, 5′10″, 190 pounds, with short brown hair, and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers responded to the 20 block of W. North Street after receiving a call of a man being shot along the Towpath Trail. When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim who was shot multiple times at a homeless camp near the trail. The incident happened just after 9 Monday night.
EMS arrived and took the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous.
