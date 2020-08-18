Mentor company to provide surgical masks to Ohio poll workers for Election Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mentor company has agreed to provide nearly a half-million surgical masks to Ohio staff working the polls on Election Day.
The partnership between Mentor-based RB Sigma, LLC and Ohio Secretary of State LaRose was announced on Tuesday.
Approximately 463,500 surgical masks produced by RB Sigma, LLC will be delivered to Ohio’s 88 county board of elections officers by September 2.
The initiative is in accordance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide mask mandate.
Ohio offers three ways to cast a ballot: By mail, early in-person voting in the four weeks preceding Election Day, and in-person on Election Day.
