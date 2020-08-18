Meth and fentanyl seized from Ashtabula home, task force members say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A major drug bust at a home in the 3300 block of Court Street.
Members of the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County Task Force (CEAAC), Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers executed a search warrant there on Aug. 11.
This warrant was the result of a one month investigation into the sales of heroin and fentanyl at the house, CEAAC Task Force members said.
Agents said they seized about 20 grams of suspected fentanyl, two grams of meth, drug paraphernailia and $1,759 in cash.
Charges are pending upon the return of lab reports.
