3 new deaths reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19, 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Tuesday there are three new deaths due to coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 103 dead citywide.
The new confirmed fatalities include males and females whose ages range from their 50s to their 70s
Health officials reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,740 confirmed cases citywide. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, one case was transferred from CDPH as the individual was determined not to be a Cleveland resident, health officials said.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers from Tuesday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
