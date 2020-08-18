Njoku happy to be with Browns “for the time being”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For a guy who wanted out and requested a trade just over a month ago, David Njoku is ‘all in’ when it comes to protecting his teammates. He was the guy who got in Mack Wilson’s face after the linebacker went up high on Nick Chubb yesterday and sent the Browns running back into the concussion protocol.
Asked during Tuesday’s zoom meeting with reporters what he said to Wilson, Njoku laughed and said “that’s confidential”.
But his actions carried some weight with his teammates, and coaches.
”As long as we’re doing it within the realm of the rules, we gotta support our teammates,” tight ends coach Drew Petzing said. “He felt like he had to stand up for his teammate and he can do that, and I got no problem with that and I don’t think coach Stefanski does, either.”
”That (tackle) wasn’t right,” Njoku said. “For anybody to condone that, that behavior. But things happen. We try to take care of others.”
Njoku, now in the fourth year of his five-year deal, also wants to take care of himself. So when he saw the Browns break open the checkbook for Austin Hooper, giving the former Falcons tight end $44 million, with $23 million guaranteed, well, he asked out.
”Like I said, I’m not going into that at this moment,” Njoku says. “I’m with the Browns for the time being. I’m going to leave it at that.”
Of course, he hasn't matched Hooper's numbers on the field, either. But he's also played on what was a dysfunctional team.
”Let me take you back to my rookie year. We struggled, we went 0-16. It was tough. Fast forward to now, I feel it’s in my best interests to stay here for the time being, and to contribute in any way that I can.”
Playing in Kevin Stefanski's offense should kick-start his career. Having Hooper also on the field won't hurt, either.
“He and I bonded immediately, and both have great talent” Njoku says. “So we’re really excited to join forces.”
For one season, anyway. After that, we'll see.
”I’m just speaking on today, on now,” Njoku says. “Because all we have is the present, if that makes any sense.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.