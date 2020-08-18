North Coast Education Services setting up small group learning plans for families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In response to parent demand, North Coast Education Services has launched a Small Group Teaching Plan.
Here’s how it works: Families work directly with North Coast Education Services to develop a curriculum that meets the specific needs of that group of children.
This is a home schooling option, not tutoring for public or private school curriculum.
Staff at NCES will develop lessons and curriculum based on the skills, and interests of the children involved.
“It’s thinking in a different direction than the standard worksheet sit in your desk and do everything five hours a day that way,” said Carole Richards, North Coast Education Services President.
The families are responsible for the health and safety obligation, when it comes to masks or distancing, and sanitation because they determine where and when the learning happens, be it a home, park, or wherever they designate.
“It could be in one family’s home. It could be, until it’s cold, in a park. This one family had a restaurant that wasn’t open during the day so that was a possibility. With the family we’d determine the best place for that group to meet,” Richards said.
Company president, Carole Richards says they created this plan in response to schools in turmoil and parents who seem to be scrambling.
“We call ourselves the education problem solvers, because for 35 years we’ve been creatively working with families and schools to come up with interesting, outside the box solutions to what’s going on,” Richards said.
Richards says they work extensively with kids who have learning disabilities or autism.
“That’s our vast majority of our business is special needs kids,” she said.
Those children quality for between $8,00-27,000 a year for their services because they are an approved provider for the state of Ohio, according to Richards.
The price tag associated with this plan depends on how many children are involved.
If it’s just one, it’ll be $55 per hour, but it goes down in price per child, when you add up to five more, down to $25 per hour per child.
If you think this might be a good option for you family, North Coast Educational Services says there is no cap on enrollment in this program.
