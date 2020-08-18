North Ridgeville City Schools delaying start of school year until Sept. 2

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville City Schools is delaying the start of the school year until Sept. 2 after Superintendent Rozann Ramsey-Caserio recommended that the district do so and the Board of Education approved it on Tuesday.
“The delay of the school year was deemed necessary due to the logistical complications involved with transportation and scheduling. The delay also allows our staff enough time to prepare for the significant changes that the school year will bring,” North Ridgeville City Schools Board of Education President Frank Vacha said.
NRCS said the district has “worked diligently” to implement the requirements Gov. Mike DeWine announced on July 2 for a safe restart of schools.
On July 21, the district announced its own Ranger Restart plan where students were initially going to have in-person and online instruction on Aug. 26.
The district sent out the following announcement on the delay:
“Because of the overwhelming response to our commitment to offer a fully online program, schools needed to make several staffing adjustments. The administration has also been diligent in attempting to honor the requests of families who asked to be reassigned to groupings based on challenges with childcare and transportation. Additionally, last week it was announced that transportation would be available to high school students during the modified school schedule. All of these factors further complicated the development of class rosters, schedules, and transportation routing.
Under ordinary circumstances, teachers would have had ample opportunity to review the educational records of their students, set up their classroom spaces, and prepare for the delivery of instruction on the first day of school. In order to maintain social distancing protocols, teachers have been displaced from normal classrooms and reassigned to different buildings.
Over the past several weeks, the district has experienced a multitude of logistical obstacles, including delays on the deliveries of personal protective equipment and technology. It is critical to our Ranger Restart plan that staff and students are provided with the instructional technology necessary to deliver appropriate instruction in a blended environment and be given the appropriate tools to be kept safe.”
“The district understands that the changes will impact childcare and other arrangements, but we are committed to the safe and organized start to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year,” Superintendent Ramsey-Caserio said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.