CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass continues to build into Ohio. I do have a small chance of a shower or storm this morning that could come in off of the lake. It is cool enough for some lake effect moisture. Expect a partly cloudy sky today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s. A partly cloudy sly this evening will give way to a clear sky overnight. A light wind will allow temperatures to fall in the 50s by early tomorrow morning.