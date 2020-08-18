Orange Village firefighter saves boy face down in pool in cardiac arrest at birthday party

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Orange Village firefighter in the right place at the right time saved a 3.5-year-old boy who was face down in the pool in cardiac arrest at a birthday party.
OVFD said firefighter and paramedic Bill Mandich was at the child’s birthday party on the west side when he heard screams from the pool area.
When he arrived, he found the boy in cardiac arrest after he was found face down in the pool with his face turning purple and his lips gray, according to OVFD.
“Simply put, this young child was in big trouble,” OVFD said.
Firefighter Mandich “immediately assumed control of the situation” and gave the boy CPR and rescue breaths while making sure someone called 911, according to OVFD.
OVFD said Firefighter Mandich administered care until the local rescue squad arrived.
When he ran the boy up to the end of the long driveway and handed him off to the rescue squad, he was breathing and “pinking up” in color, according to OVFD.
“A life saved!” OVFD said.
After some rest, the boy visited his rescuer at the Maple Heights Fire Department, where he serves as a Lieutenant in addition to his role in the Orange Village Fire Department.
The boy’s mother also hugged Firefighter Mandich in appreciation.
OVFD said, “We often see tragedy in our line of work. These positive outcomes, however, are what make it all worthwhile and represent what we strive for on every call. We are so happy for this wonderful family and are so very proud of our friend and coworker Bill Mandich. Well done Brother!”
