Potential mailing issues leading up to 2020 election discussed by US Congressman Ryan, Ohio postal carriers

By Chris Anderson | August 18, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 1:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan, a U.S. Representative for Ohio, is set to meet with regional postal workers to discuss potential issues with mail service leading up to the 2020 election.

A press conference in Akron is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Rep. Ryan’s remarks come as President Donald Trump publicly expressed opposition to adequately funding the U.S. Postal Service at a time mail-in ballot use will be increased for the 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

