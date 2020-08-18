University Heights Police charge man, woman, 16-year-old girl, for spray painting anti-Semitic symbols and messages on businesses

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A community was in shock over offensive, anti-Semitic graffiti on the walls of several Cleveland-area businesses, and now, the three suspects have been charged.
On July 29, University Heights Police police released a photo of a man who used spray paint to spread hate last week around several Jewish businesses in two separate incidents.
The first was on July 21 when the Heinen’s and CVS stores were targeted with offensive messaging, according to UHPD.
Then, on July 25 and the morning of July 26, several Jewish-owned businesses were defaced with racist language and symbols, UHPD said.
UHPD said officers executed a search warrant on South Green Road in Beachwood and arrested 23-year-old Bo Briele Truitt.
She and 20-year-old Gabriel Truitt of Beachwood have been charged with ethnic intimidation, inducing panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and criminal damaging, according to the report.
A 16-year-old Beachwood girl is also facing charges in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, UHPD said.
UHPD said warrants are out for Gabriel Truitt as law enforcement continues to pursue bringing him to justice.
Chief Dustin Rogers said, “The University Heights Police Department condemns Anti-Semitism and acts of ethnic intimidation; and we will remain diligent in our zero-tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate, and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.