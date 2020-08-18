Wayne County deputies search for teen girl who has been missing for nearly a week

Wayne County deputies search for teen girl who has been missing for nearly a week
Emma Andears (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | August 18, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 9:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office hopes somebody can help locate a teen girl who has been missing from a New Philadelphia group home for nearly a week.

Emma Andears went missing from her placement home on the evening of August 12.

The 17-year-old, who has ties to the Wayne County area, is 5 feet tall and weighs 127 pounds. She has brown hair and blasses.

Andears was last seen wearing white jeans, a black tie-dyed shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Andears’ location should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.