WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats adapt roll call, keynote to virus

A speech from Bill Clinton is among the traditions that Democrats are including in Tuesday night’s programming. The former president has spoken at every Democratic National Convention since 1980, including giving powerful addresses that made the case in 2012 for Barack Obama and in 2016 for his wife, Hillary Clinton. Bill Clinton is known for his ability to connect with a crowd, and while doing so, going well past his allotted speaking time. On Tuesday, he’ll have to make a compelling case virtually and wrap it up so Jill Biden can speak.