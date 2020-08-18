64-year-old man arrested and charged after 16 vehicles were seized in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged Mark A. Manning, 64, after 16 vehicles were seized for being reported stolen, or having tampered VINs.
Authorities said on August 11, they stopped a vehicle in Green because of a moving violation. The vehicle was a 2011 Ford F-350 with a 2006 vehicle identification number (VIN). After further investigation, it was determined the VIN had been altered and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Norton. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Manning, of Akron.
Search warrants were executed at multiple locations in Akron and Green, authorities said. 16 vehicles were seized for being reported as stolen or having tampered VINs. Manning was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (F-4) and purpose to conceal or destroy vehicle identification number (F-5). He was booked into the Summit County Jail. Additional charges pending further investigation.
Anyone with additional information contact Detective Breeden at 330-643-5404.
