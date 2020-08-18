19-year-old man killed by commercial vehicle on Ashland County highway while trying to help driver of crashed SUV

A Maroon Chevrolet HHR was eastbound on U.S. 30 in Mifflin Township when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled back across the roadway, struck another guardrail and came to rest in the roadway. The passengers were able to exit the vehicle, which was then disabled in the roadway. One of the passengers returned to the vehicle to assist the driver and attempt to get it out of the roadway. While that individual was standing next to the Chevrolet, it was struck by a commercial vehicle traveling eastbound.