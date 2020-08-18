19-year-old man killed by commercial vehicle on Ashland County highway while trying to help driver of crashed SUV

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old passenger who survived an SUV crashing into two guardrails was then fatally struck by a commercial vehicle after he got out of the car to help the driver in Mifflin Township on Monday, according to the Highway Patrol.
Lt. Raymond Durant said a maroon Chevrolet HHR was heading eastbound U.S. 30 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail at 11:23 p.m.
The Chevrolet then went back across the road, struck another guardrail, and stopped in the roadway, Lt. Durant said.
Lt. Durant said the passengers, a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman all from Mansfield, were able to get out of the disabled HHR.
However, the 19-year-old named Jermaine Whitten went back to the HHR to help the 19-year-old Shelby man driving to try to get it out of the roadway.
While Whitten was standing next to the HHR, it was struck by a commercial vehicle heading eastbound, according to Lt. Durant.
The lieutenant said Whitten was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman suffered minor injuries from the initial crash, according to Lt. Durant.
EMS took the driver to Med Central Hospital with serious injuries before he was flown to Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, the lieutenant said.
The 54-year-old Akron man driving the commercial vehicle was not injured in the crash, according to Lt. Durant.
Lt. Durant said there have not been any charges filed at this point in the ongoing investigation.
