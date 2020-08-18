30 years to life in prison for Stark County group home resident who murdered a woman who worked there

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man who lived at a Jackson Township group home pleaded guilty to murdering a woman who worked there.
Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt sentenced Jacob Beichler to 30 years to life in prison.
Beichler’s trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
On Jan. 12, Beichler confronted Lisa Isom, 51, near her car outside the home in the 6800 block of Elaine Avenue NW.
Beichler stabbed Isom multiple times.
She managed to make her way back inside the group home, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stark County Coroner.
Police said Beichler was taken into custody soon after the murder.
Police have not released a motive.
