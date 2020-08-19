Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students appears in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An initial court appearance for the dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting his former students is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Terence Greene is expected to appear for a 1 p.m. hearing at a Cuyahoga County courtroom.
Greene was recently extradited back to Northeast Ohio after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in New York.
Investigators say numerous former students under Greene allege that they were sexually abused while attending the Cleveland School for the Arts.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.