Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students appears in court

August 2020 booking photo of Terence Greene (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Chris Anderson | August 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An initial court appearance for the dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting his former students is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Terence Greene is expected to appear for a 1 p.m. hearing at a Cuyahoga County courtroom.

Greene was recently extradited back to Northeast Ohio after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in New York.

It took 11 days to get the dance teacher into custody after Cleveland Police issued an arrest warrant for him.

Investigators say numerous former students under Greene allege that they were sexually abused while attending the Cleveland School for the Arts.

