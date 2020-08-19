College move-in: What’s different at Kent State University?

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Students arrive to Kent State University’s campus starting Wednesday, and college move-in operates differently in the age of COVID-19.
Here’s what you need to know.
Staggered move-ins begin Wednesday and end Sunday, Eric Mansfield, Assistant Vice President of Content Strategy, said in an email.
Mansfield said campus will house 3,800 students throughout 23 reduced-capacity residence halls.
Each student will receive a welcome-back pack with two masks.
KSU requires masks in public areas.
Mansfield said 40% of classes will be offered face-to-face and 60% will operate remotely or online.
The reopening of KSU’s campus comes the same week that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill switched students to remote learning after an on-campus coronavirus outbreak.
