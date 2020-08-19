County commissioners in Northeast Ohio discuss future of tainted nuclear bailout legislation House Bill 6

County commissioners in Northeast Ohio discuss future of tainted nuclear bailout legislation House Bill 6
Perry Nuclear plant along Lake Erie in North Perry was one of two Ohio nuclear plants bailed out by passage of House Bill 6. (Source: Mark Duncan/AP)
By Chris Anderson | August 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 12:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Lake and Ottawa counties will address concerns regarding House Bill 6, the nuclear bailout package allegedly spearheaded by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

County commissioners discuss future of tainted House Bill 6

Federal investigators say House Bill 6 was passed through an elaborate $61 million pay-for-play bribery scheme.

Householder and several of his associates are facing federal charges for the alleged roles.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.