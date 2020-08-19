County commissioners in Northeast Ohio discuss future of tainted nuclear bailout legislation House Bill 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Lake and Ottawa counties will address concerns regarding House Bill 6, the nuclear bailout package allegedly spearheaded by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Federal investigators say House Bill 6 was passed through an elaborate $61 million pay-for-play bribery scheme.
Householder and several of his associates are facing federal charges for the alleged roles.
This story will be updated.
