Dog dies in Parma house fire, 1 human injured

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in Parma hospitalized a resident and killed the family dog early Wednesday morning.
Three other residents safely escaped the fire, T.J. Martin, Parma Fire Department Public Information Officer, said.
EMS took the injured resident from the 7500 block of Hoertz Road to MetroHealth Medical Center.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire spread to the second floor and roof before the arrival of the fire department around 2:00 a.m., Martin said.
Martin said the dog died from fire related injuries despite efforts to resuscitate.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.