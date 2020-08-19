Former Cuyahoga County Jail guards accused of drug trafficking spurs discussion from prison reform groups

By Kendall Forward | August 19, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 7:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cuyahoga County former corrections officers, Marvella Sullivan and Stephen Thomas, are accused of drug trafficking and bribery charges. Sullivan pleaded guilty last month. Thomas was in court for his pretrial Wednesday.

The Ohio Attorney General's office says the two served as couriers for two criminals locked up inside the jail.

The allegations sparked a discussion with prison reform groups Wednesday. Ohio Poor People’s Campaign, Ensuring Parole for Incarcerated People (E.P.I.C.), Prison Abolition Prisoner Support, and other groups held a virtual discussion to share personal stories of incarceration and changes they’d like to see in the system.

Stories came from those with emotional experiences and activists.

Juvenile detention, prosecution and mass incarceration were a few of the topics among about a dozen things speakers said they want to see changed in the system.

