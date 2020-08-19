Free COVID-19 testing at 2 day Avon Lake event

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Feeling ill? Head to Avon Lake for free coronavirus testing this week.
Get tested between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday or 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center, 32850 Electric Blvd, according to an Avon Lake City Schools Facebook post.
The post said anyone above the age of two can be tested at the pop-up site.
You do not need a doctor’s order, an appointment, a medical or insurance card, an identification card or any COVID-19 symptoms to qualify for testing.
The post said results of the PCR test are expected to take around three days.
Avon Lake partnered with Lorain County Public Health and the Ohio National Guard to host this event.
