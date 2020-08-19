$5K reward for information on murder of 8-year-old girl at Akron birthday party

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Crimestoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person who shot and killed an 8-year-old girl at a birthday party.
Mikayla Pickett died after being shot at a party in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue just before midnight on Aug. 15.
A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the leg at the same party.
Akron police said the 14-year-old girl has minor injuries.
Police said an unknown number of people opened fired at the home during the party.
It’s unclear who the intended target or targets were.
“That girl did not deserve to die,” said Willie Walker, who told 19 News he was hosting the birthday party in his backyard for his teenage grandson. “Whoever [did] it needs to pay.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a separate reward and is assisting with the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
