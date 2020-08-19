Keenum “very impressed” with Mayfleld

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Keenum got a decent look at Baker Mayfield two years ago, when they squared off in Denver. It wasn't quite a shootout between the two Texans ... Baker and the Browns won a low-scoring game. But Baker won.
Now, they're teammates, and Keenum's getting a much better look.
“I’ve known he’s a gamer,” Keenum said Wednesday. “He makes some big-time plays, and some big-time throws. I was really excited to work with him. And being here, it’s impressive to see. He’s got a lot stronger arm in person than he does on film. He makes some really good throws. I’m very impressed.”
But Keenum knows first-hand how tough it is to win consistently. He's been up, he's been down. He's lit it up, he's been benched.
Now he's grooming The Franchise.
”Yeah, it’s challenging. Playing in the NFL is a challenge. Playing quarterback is one of the toughest jobs there is. It’s one of the only jobs I’ve had,” Keenum said with a laugh. “So I’m a little biased.”
Oh, by the way. his best season? Playing for Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota.
Sad to see the coach has changed, since coming to Cleveland.
”I don’t want to see a guy change much, from position coach to head coach,” Keenum joked. “He says he’s got a lot more gray in his beard. I’m trying to catch him, but he’s got a lot more salt and pepper in his beard these days.”
