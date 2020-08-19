Lake and Ottawa County commissioners team up in effort to repeal and replace House Bill 6

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a new push in two Ohio counties to repeal and replace House Bill 6, the controversial legislation at the center of former Speaker Larry Householder’s federal corruption scandal.
All six county commissioners representing Lake and Ottawa Counties hosted a news conference Wednesday in Painesville to announce their support for replacing the bailout of the state’s nuclear power plants with similar legislation that keeps the plants open.
There is a nuclear power plant in each of the two counties; the Perry Plant in Lake and Davis-Besse in Ottawa.
“For sure these allegations have tainted the process by which House Bill 6 was passed,” said Lake County Commissioner Jerry Cirino, a candidate for state senate. “We agree a repeal with replacement is in fact in order.”
In July, Householder and four associates were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a 61 million dollar scheme, funded by First Energy and/or its subsidiaries.
In turn, Householder is accused of using the money, which was feds say, was placed in a phony non-profit account, to help get candidates elected to the Ohio House of Representatives. Nearly all of those candidates, in turn, voted for the passage of House Bill 6.
The legislation bailed out the nuclear plants, keeping them open and operational.
There was an immediate and bipartisan push to repeal the legislation in Columbus.
“I think it’s best that we start fresh with a clean bill that has not been tainted by all of these allegations,” said State Rep. Laura Lanese, a Republican from Grove City.
“Those pushing for immediate repeal seem ready to to throw Ottawa and Lake County literally under the bus,” Cirino said on Wednesday. “We’re not going to let party politics get in the way of doing what’s best for our community.”
Cirino said the replacement should aim for 100 percent clean energy, while using existing energy assets that have already been paid for, lowering electric bills and developing alternative energy options.
Lake County Auditor Christopher Galloway said losing the Perry Nuclear Plant would equate to nearly $3.5 million in property tax revenues annually. That loss, he said, would be apportioned to other property owners.
“You don’t have to look far to see what happens to small towns that have had nuclear power plants that have shuttered. They become pretty much ghost towns,” said Perry Local Schools Superintendent Jack Thompson. “To lose that core of folks that we enjoy our time with, whether it’s sports or activities, it would be so devastating for our community.”
The school district is one of the beneficiaries of the tax revenue generated by the plant.
In a brief e-mail statement to 19 News, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine wrote:
“The Governor supports repealing and replacing HB 6.”
He did not respond to questions about DeWine’s willingness to work with the group of commissioners.
