LeBron James makes statement with modified ‘MAGA’ hat at Lakers’ NBA playoffs game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James is continuing to publicly call for the arrests of the police involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville woman who was killed in her apartment in March.
The Akron native wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat that is usually associated with President Donald Trump’s election campaign before and after Tuesday night’s playoffs opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the words “Great Again” were crossed out and substituted with “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”
The hat read: “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”
“There have been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust,” James said in his post-game remarks. “That’s what it’s about.”
James was joined by several of his Lakers teammates who wore the same hat on Tuesday.
Taylor was killed when officers conducted a “no knock” search warrant at her home.
Her boyfriend shot one of the officers, thinking the police were home invaders at the time. His initial charges have since been dropped.
One of the three officers involved in Taylor’s shooting death was fired from the Louisville Police Department. None of them have been held criminally responsible.
Since Taylor’s death, the Louisville mayor signed “Breonna’ Law,” which prohibits the use of no-knock search warrants.
The No. 1-seeded Lakers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 100-93 in the first game of the first-round series on Tuesday night.
