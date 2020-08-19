36 new deaths, an additional 958 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 3,907 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 110,881 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 5,882 cases and 280 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,529 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,827 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
