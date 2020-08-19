7 new deaths and 30 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday there were seven new deaths due to coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 110 dead citywide.
The new confirmed fatalities include males and females whose ages range from their 50s to their 90s
Health officials reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,770 confirmed cases citywide. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, one case was transferred from CDPH as the individual was determined not to be a Cleveland resident, health officials said.
As of Wednesday, there are 104,999 confirmed cases and 3,627 fatalities in Ohio.
There are more than 5.51 million confirmed cases and 172,640 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
