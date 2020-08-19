North Royalton man pleads guilty to stalking KSU sorority houses

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old North Royalton man pleaded guilty Thursday to looking into the windows of several sorority homes at Kent State University.
Steven Franzreb was nearly naked when he spied on the Delta Gamma and Alpha Phi homes in September and October of 2019.
Franzreb would approach the doors with his phone covering his face with words like “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.
He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 11, 2019.
Franzreb was indicted on two counts of menacing by stalking and two counts of public indecency later that month.
19 News has calls out to Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty to see when Franzreb will be sentenced.
