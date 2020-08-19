North Royalton man pleads guilty to stalking KSU sorority houses

North Royalton man pleads guilty to stalking KSU sorority houses
Steven Franzreb (Source: Kent Police)
By Julia Tullos | August 19, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 2:13 PM

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old North Royalton man pleaded guilty Thursday to looking into the windows of several sorority homes at Kent State University.

Steven Franzreb was nearly naked when he spied on the Delta Gamma and Alpha Phi homes in September and October of 2019.

Franzreb would approach the doors with his phone covering his face with words like “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.

Steven Franzreb, 44, pleaded guilty to looking into the windows of two Kent State University sorority homes.

He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 11, 2019.

Franzreb was indicted on two counts of menacing by stalking and two counts of public indecency later that month.

19 News has calls out to Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty to see when Franzreb will be sentenced.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.