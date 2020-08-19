Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying cool with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over our area today. The heart of the cool air mass will also be in place today. The wind will be north to northeast so some scattered lake effect clouds will be rolling in. I went with a partly cloudy sky. I think it is too dry to generate any showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Clear sky tonight and the wind will trend light. This will be the coolest night coming up as many will fall into the 40s to around 50 degrees by early tomorrow morning. The exception to this will be close to the lakeshore where you folks will be about 10 degrees warmer.