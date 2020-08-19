Ohio Highway Patrol: Highway travel lower amid pandemic, but traffic fatalities are higher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a time back in April and May when commuting into downtown was a lonely drive with very few cars on the highway as folks were working remotely due to the pandemic.
If you’ve noticed in the past few weeks, more people are back out and about and commute times have increased.
You’ve probably even run into an accident or two.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, there have been a lot more than they have expected.
Sgt. Ray Santiago with OHP said more people are on the roads, but highway travel is lower than last year.
However, there is a surprising statistic.
“The one thing that’s alarming that we’re seeing a trend in the same direction as last year, if not further, is traffic fatalities,” said Sgt. Santiago.
And the numbers show a grim picture.
Through 2020, there have been 704 fatalities on Ohio highways.
Compare that to the numbers at this time last year with 678.
That’s 26 more traffic deaths, during the pandemic.
The cause of those accidents may not be that surprising.
Sgt. Santiago said, “Impaired driving, unsafe speeds folks driving distracted. And when you combine all of that to the folks who still aren’t wearing their seat belts...it’s a deadly mix.”
So to curb the trend of accidents, OHP, along with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike Commission, will set up distracted driving zones in several Northeast Ohio counties.
“There’s the first-ever zone set up on the turnpike in both Erie, Summit, and Portage counties. And then the distracted driving zones that are on Interstate 71 in Cuyahoga County. That’s currently going on.” said Sgt. Santiago.
Sgt. Santiago said that we actually see a rise in traffic accidents typically in August and September.
The hope of OHP is that these distracted driving zones can help curb vehicle fatalities.
