Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducting 8 citation hearings this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Six Northeast Ohio restaurants and one Columbus bar will face their fates this week at Ohio Liquor Control Commission hearings.
East End Cleveland LLC (operating as East End Bar) has two hearings at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The bar is facing allegations of unsanitary conditions, an unposted permit and interfering with an agent’s investigation, according to court documents.
Court documents show those citations are from Dec. 2019, but the bar was also cited in July for disorderly activities.
Scale Entertainment LLC (operating at Vivid Restaurant) has a hearing at 11:00 a.m Wednesday stemming from a June incident.
Vivid Restaurant is accused of disorderly activities and allowing alcohol to leave the restaurant, according to court documents.
Medusa Restaurant and Lounge sees the commission at 1 p.m Wednesday for a July citation claiming disorderly activities and a lack of social distancing, according to court documents.
Niese Holdings LTD (operating as Splash Swim-Up Bar and Pool) has a hearing at 3:00 p.m Wednesday for disorderly activities, documents show.
The documents also claim a Slash Swim-up Bar employee hindered an agent’s investigation in July.
I LOVE THIS BAR LLC (operating Park Street Cantina) has a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Documents show that the bar was cited for disorderly activities in May.
Hotel on the Park (operating as Park Hotel) has a hearing at 9 a.m. Friday stemming from a June disorderly activity incident, documents show.
Blum Bay LLC (operating as Adventure Bay) has a hearing at 11 a.m. Friday.
The restaurant was cited in June for disorderly activities, according to court documents.
The restaurants may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
The commission suspended the liquor licenses of Put-In-Bay Resort and Frey Bros Wines earlier this month.
