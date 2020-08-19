Ohio troopers seize more than $50,000 worth of heroin during traffic stop

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a sizable amount of heroin during a recent traffic stop.
Troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan with Louisiana registration on August 14 for following too closely on I-75 in Hancock County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the troopers sensed the odor of marijuana.
The passenger, identified as 27-year-old RaShawn Jones, of Detroit, handed troopers a bag of marijuana, prompting a probable cause search.
Approximately 455 grams of heroin worth an estimated $51,175 were seized from the car.
Jonathan Arceneaux, a 27-year-old Houston man, and Jones were booked at the Hancock County jail and charged with first-degree felony possession of heroin.
If convicted, both men could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
