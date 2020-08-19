32 people charged with federal crimes in Cleveland since Operation Legend started

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 30 people have been charged with federal crimes since Operation Legend was expanded to Cleveland on July 29.
Operation Legend is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement officials to combat violent crime.
On July 29, Department of Justice officials sent more than 25 investigators from the FBI, DEA and ATF to Cleveland.
Besides Cleveland, Operation Legend is also operating in Albuquerque, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Memphis, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
Federal officials said a total of 32 people have been charged with federal crimes in Cleveland.
- 22 are charged with drug trafficking
- Nine are charged with firearms violations
- One is charged with carjacking
Officials added two defendants remain fugitives.
Since Operation Legend began on July 8, federal officials said there have been more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 400 firearms seized nationwide.
