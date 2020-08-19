Portage County Commissioner Kathleen Clyde speaks at DNC

(WOIO) - Portage County Commissioner Kathleen Clyde spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention Tuesday night as one of the party’s “rising stars.”
Clyde was one of 17 speakers who gave the keynote address for the second night of the virtual convention.
“Factory workers in Ohio are faced with dangerous conditions because this administration hasn’t given clear guidance on how to protect our people,” Clyde said in her part of the pre-recorded speech.
Other speakers in the keynote address included U.S. Representation for Pittsburgh Conor Lamb and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Clyde represented Portage County in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2011 to 2018.
She ran for Ohio Secretary of State in 2018 but lost to Republican Frank LaRose.
She’s been in her current position since January 2019.
Clyde is also a senior adviser to Joe Biden’s campaign in Ohio, a position she was appointed to this February.
