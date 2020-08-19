Q&A with Cleveland schools CEO on Governor’s sports announcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light for all fall high school sports and activities to begin competition on Aug. 21.
DeWine ultimately left the decision up to each parent and school district which have the choice of playing now, or waiting until spring.
Some Northeast Ohio school districts already canceled fall sports, before the Governor’s announcement, like the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), Lakewood and Parma city schools.
At 11:30 today CMSD CEO Eric Gordon hosted a live stream, question and answer session, with Dan DeRoos.
Questions will focus on sports, but also how the district is getting prepared for the school year:
- Fall sports were already suspended for CMSD, is there a plan to move them to the spring?
- Considering what the Governor said Tuesday, is there any chance fall sports would be reconsidered last minute?
- How is the district helping parents with child care who are in a bind?
- Is the district considering a waiver for parents and students to sign after the nine weeks is up?
