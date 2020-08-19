South Euclid firefighter alone at station puts out blaze with help of police officer

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Firefighter Dan Kolodka didn’t let anything stop him from putting out a nearby fire he spotted near his station, even if that meant trying to put it out himself.
SEFD said Firefighter Kolodka was alone at the station on May 27 due to call volume and staff jumping when he spotted a garage on fire across the street.
He told dispatch before pulling out a firetruck and placing it in pump mode.
Firefighter Kolodand then told an officer who came to the scene how to lay a supply line to a hydrant before pulling out a 2.5″ crosslay, charge the line, and extinguish the man part of the fire before any other firefighters arrived, SEFD said.
According to SEFD, Firefighter Kolodka’s actions saved two other buildings from burning.
Both buildings already had heat damage and would have caught fire if it had not been for his swift actions before other units arrived, SED said.
Firefighter Kolodka was presented with the South Euclid Fire Department Medal of Courage Award on Wednesday for his actions.
