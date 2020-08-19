Two arrested for separate homicides in Canton, Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested two people this morning for killings in two different cities.
The Canton division of the task force arrested 24-year-old Kolbi Ross for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The task force said Ross killed 40-year-old Corwin Spicer, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Belden Avenue SE in Canton.
In Cleveland, the task force also arrested 55-year-old Paige McKinney Jr. Wednesday morning.
McKinney was arrested for the beating death of 65-year-old Donald Partridge.
The task force said McKinney beat Partridge to death in the area of West 28th and Detroit Avenue.
