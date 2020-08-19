Two arrested for separate homicides in Canton, Cleveland

By Steph Krane | August 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 11:52 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested two people this morning for killings in two different cities.

The Canton division of the task force arrested 24-year-old Kolbi Ross for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The task force said Ross killed 40-year-old Corwin Spicer, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Belden Avenue SE in Canton.

In Cleveland, the task force also arrested 55-year-old Paige McKinney Jr. Wednesday morning.

McKinney was arrested for the beating death of 65-year-old Donald Partridge.

The task force said McKinney beat Partridge to death in the area of West 28th and Detroit Avenue.

