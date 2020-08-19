Watch one of the largest cranes in Ohio put a 70,000 pound dome into place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Watch one of the largest cranes in Ohio put a 70,000 pound dome into place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
New roof at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo exhibit (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Chris Anderson | August 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:12 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the largest cranes in Ohio was needed to lift a new dome structure that is part of The RainForest exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The exhibit’s new roof weighs 35 tons and is nearly 40 feet tall.

According to zoo officials, the previous dome was in place for nearly 30 years and was recognizable to guests as they approached the park’s main entrance.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.