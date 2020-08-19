Willoughby Police traffic stop leads to convicted felon’s arrest for having gun, drugs, counterfeit money

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop lead to Willoughby Police arresting a convicted felon for having a loaded handgun, drugs, and counterfeit money on Sunday.
Police said officers saw the driver make a traffic violation near SR-91 and Maplegrove Road at 3 a.m.
When the officer tied to stop the car, the driver pulled into the Skylight Inn, quickly parked the car, and swiftly head to the lobby, according to the report.
The report stated the officer followed the suspect and discovered the 33-year-old East Cleveland resident had a loaded Taurus handgun, marijuana, and a counterfeit $50 bill.
Police said the suspect was arrested on the charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, and a red light violation.
The counterfeit money will be sent to the United States Secret Service, according to police.
