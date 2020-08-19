22-year-old fatally shot near train tracks, Summit County authorities say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot Tuesday evening near train tracks in Akron, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, Akron Police and Fire received a call for a body found near train tracks in the 900 block of West Wilbeth Road.
Akron Police arrived at the scene and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:37 p.m.
Police are investigating the incident as an apparent homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
